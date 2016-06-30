Timber News

Main page Enter RUS



The eighth edition of SICAM, the International Exhibition of Components, Accessories, and Semi-Finished Products for the Furniture Industry, will be held at Pordenone from 18th to 21st October. This edition is truly presenting the right credentials to mark an additional successful stage in the trend of this event consolidating its standing at the global heights of the sector. The layout of all of the exhibition halls of the Trade Fair Area of Pordenone has already been completed. The area will be fully dedicated to hosting the stands of more than five-hundred exhibitors from over thirty countries. In particular, numerous innovations are expected for the components of high-quality design which will be presented to the furniture industries of the entire world.



The high number of applications to attend SICAM 2016 has led to the decision to make one of the buffet restaurants available to the operators in an elegant outdoor tensile structure, directly linked to pavilion 9. The rate of the exhibition spaces being filled for this edition is higher than in previous years and this fact presents various reasons, which go above and beyond the obvious exhibition success. Indeed, it shows the healthy status of the components and accessories sector which, at a global level, seems to have overcome the more critical moments of the last few years and which is constantly looking for new openings and future markets. It also represents the fact that the sector sees SICAM as the most successful event to find the solutions it seeks in this direction every year. In this sense, it is particularly significant that one of the event's main targets - international designers and interior architects who determine the new trends in furniture - make up an increasingly more significant portion of the operators present at the trade fair.



In the national furniture department, behind the more well-known medium to large-sized companies, there is an entire network of small to medium-sized artisan enterprises, who own the Italian know-how that makes the "made in Italy" brand so famous throughout the world. Trade fairs such as SICAM are needed to support the process of internationalisation in a concrete manner, offering top quality business relations every year through the careful selection of operators and the high level of services. The macro-economic context is particularly stimulating this year. 2015 closed with production revenues of 40.7 billion for the entire wood and furniture segment (+2.7% compared to 2014) and 24.5 billion for the furniture segment alone (with an increase of 3.4%), while 2016 is seeing a decisive growth in exportations of Italian furniture (+4.5% in the first two-month period compared to the same period of 2015) and also the domestic market appears to be continuing the revival begun last year.



SICAM's growth trend, strengthening year after year in its role provided for international furniture companies, is also supported by the effectiveness of its format, always inspired by high service quality. Both the exhibitors and the visiting operators are assisted by a hugely-experienced team in an environment where the elegant and relaxed atmosphere felt in the halls offers the perfect conditions for working and creating truly solid professional relations. The logistical services are also carefully organised with great attention to the needs and expectations of the operators present. As in the previous year, SICAM will provide three entrances (at hall 1, alongside the new car park area; at hall 9, for visitors arriving from the city; and the usual central entrance with the main reception area, at hall 5) to facilitate rapid access to the trade fair and aid a well spread-out flow of visitors into the exhibition area.



The degree of loyalty that SICAM regularly presents, with regard to both the exhibiting companies and visiting operators, is always very high and testifies the level of satisfaction that manufacturers and buyers gain from their presence at the trade fair every year. Once more this year, the international furniture community has set the date for Pordenone: the professionals that matter, the top players leading the design and technology choices who arrive from all over the world to find the best suppliers, check their quality and find those innovations that will represent the novelty element of next year's furniture collections. And so, the date is set for everyone for Tuesday 18th to Friday 21st October for the eighth edition of SICAM at the Trade Fair Area of Pordenone.



