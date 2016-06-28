Timber News

Main page Enter RUS



The 16th International Exhibition on Woodworking Machinery and Furniture Manufacturing Equipment and The International Exhibition on Woodworking Machinery Supplies and Accessories (hereinafter as "Beijing Woodwork Fair") concluded successfully on June 4, 2016 at China International Exhibition Center (CIEC) in Beijing, PR China.



Beijing Woodwork Fair 2016 has once again proven its directive focuses on smart and green production successfully and accurately catering the needs of the woodworking industry players. Beijing Woodwork Fair 2016 featured more than 430 exhibitors at an exhibiting area of 55,000 sqm. International exhibitors from 16 countries and regions, including Austria, China, Egypt, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, New Zealand, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan and Uruguay, have presented their latest woodworking machineries and technologies in the show. The 4-day show attracted 22,838 international buyers from 60 countries and regions



Overwhelming Support from Domestic and International Delegations

Beijing Woodwork Fair was highly recognized by the industry players and it attracted 42 visiting delegations, composing of trade association members and esteemed enterprises in woodworking industries from different countries and regions, which added tremendous value and perspective to this global event. Beijing Woodwork Fair 2016 welcomed Chinese delegations from Zhejiang Province, Sichuan Province, Ningbo City, Heilongjiang, Hebei, Jiangsu, Dalian, Shanxi, Tianjin, Jilin, Harbin and so forth. 11 overseas delegations from Malaysia, Vietnam, India, Thailand, Russia, Turkey, Algeria and the Middle East regions also paid visit to Beijing Woodwork Fair 2016.



Mr. Chen from Hebei Wu Yi Carving Industry Association was glad with the visiting results of the association members. "One of our members placed an order on-site, and another one was interested in an engraving equipment with a value of over RMB 300,000."



Ronaldo Oliva Ruiz, the General Manager of Casa Das Sarras (Brazil) was satisfied with the fruitful business result in Beijing Woodwork Fair 2016. "We are machinery dealers from Brazil and found that the fair was very interesting. I had a fruitful trip in Beijing Woodwork Fair 2016 and signed agreements with a total value of around USD1.2 million on-site. "



Ms. Sirirat Jantimapornkij (LEE), the General Manager of SAHA MADEE (Thailand) was surprised by the innovative exhibits. "This is our first time to visit Beijing Woodwork Fair and we are happy to discover some new technologies that are absent in Thailand. We will definitely visit Beijing Woodwork Fair again in 2018."



Affirmation on Beijing Woodwork Fair's Professional and Leading Role



Beijing Woodwork Fair 2016 has received positive and encouraging feedbacks from both exhibitors and visitors. The exhibitors were generally satisfied with the visitor quality and their participation results. Most of them agreed that the participation result of Beijing Woodwork Fair 2016 exceeded their expectations. Around 85% of exhibitors have successfully enhanced their brand image during the show. Over 80% of exhibitors found new customers during the fair, and over 90% of exhibitors were satisfied with the visitor quality and established contacts with trade association or government officials successfully. The on-site visitor survey showed that more than 85% of the interviewees showed interest in visiting the next edition of Beijing Woodwork Fair. The most anticipated products among visitors are furniture manufacturing machinery and automation & CNC machinery.



Representative of JinJiang ShenGong Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd. was satisfied with the exhibiting result at Beijing Woodwork Fair 2016. "We have received many orders on-site, which include two on-site purchases of MJF142S-1750 multi-blade saws from Russian buyers. Through this fair, we have gained trust from our customers and achieved great publicity."



Mr. Fan, the Technical Director of Hebei Orient Sundar Windoor Group appraised the overall arrangement of the fair. "The fair is well-organized with clear exhibit zoning. It introduced numerous international leading enterprises and advanced technology to industry players. Equipment manufacturers can keep abreast with the latest industry development in order to step up with the global requirement. The concurrent symposia also set the stage for business exchange among international participants. Beijing woodwork fair is making a significant contribution to the industry development."



Mr. Xia, the General Manager of Jiangxi Robina Limited appreciated the smart & eco concepts of Beijing Woodwork Fair 2016. "The environmental-friendliness message brought by the symposia corresponded to the latest development of woodworking industry. Green production is the only way to achieve sustainable development. Beijing Woodwork Fair has offered a great platform for domestic and international industry players to exchange market information and technology."



Mr. John Monument, the Director of Monument Furniture and Timber Works (Australia) acclaimed the show after his visit. "Compared with similar exhibitions in U.S. and Australia, the overall arrangement and services of Beijing Woodwork Fair are excellent. Moreover, the quality of Chinese products is improving over these years, it attracts more overseas buyers to purchase."



Mr. Renatus Peulen, the CEO of a Dutch company, Peulen BV, shared his joy after the visit. "This is my second time to join Beijing Woodwork Fair. I appreciated the overall arrangement and hospitality of the organizer. There are also many new exhibitors in this edition. The overall quality of hardware in China is improving."



Splendid Fringe Programs Unlocked Business Exchange



7 high-end symposia were held concurrently with the fair to unlock the latest industry developments. "German Industry 4.0 & Made In China 2025 Conference" focused on the global woodworking trend and analyzed how China is cementing her leading role among the world's manufacturers. "Children's Furniture Forum", "Symposium of Technical Talk on Energy Saving Panel Board Production Technology", "Green Furniture Future Sustainable Development Conference", "The 3rd WMF-CRIWI Forum - The New Face of Panel Board", "The 25th WBCP Plenary Meeting" and "Chinese Water-based Paint Production Forum" explored the green and sustainable development in the woodworking industry. Visitors have shown their great enthusiasm during the events.



The "DIY Wood Workshop" not only displayed the latest DIY woodworking equipment and hand tools, but also provided fun-generating live training sessions to woodworking enthusiasts.



Beijing Woodwork Fair 2016 is highly acclaimed for its professional service and accurate grasp of industry trend. Beijing Woodwork Fair will be back in its 17th edition in June 2018. We are looking forward to seeing you again next year!



Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd.



1. Numerous international visitors showed their enthusiasm in Beijing Woodwork Fair 2016

2. Renowned exhibitors showcased their advanced machinery and technology at Beijing Woodwork Fair 2016

3. The show attracted foreign professional buying missions to source for the latest machinery and technolog

4. Business discussion among professional exhibitors and visitors

5. Industry expert shares views at high-end symposium





