Timber News

Sawmill 25 is investing to LDK-3 almost $75 million

15 April 2016 | Print version

Total investment fund of CJSC Sawmill 25 (the Arkhangelsk Region, Russian Federation) to modernization of the production site OJSC Arkhangelsk LDK-3 will amount 4.8 billion rubles. The project "Construction of wood-sawing and wood-working enterprise in Maimaksansky district of Arkhangelsk" based on LDK-3, will have been fulfilled up to 2018.   

The integrated modernization is planned to be covered within two steps. The first step stipulates building a log sorting line, new wood-sawing workshop with installation of the shaping wood-sawing line, and a boiler, based on the bark-and-wood wastes; organization of storage areas for raw materials and ready-to-use products as well as all the necessary service lines.

The second step includes building 12 batch operating drying chambers, and 5 continuously working dryers, and a workshop for sorting, trimming and batching sawn timber.

The contracts have been already signed: some for total 1 billion rubles with Springer Maschinenfabrik AG (Austria) for wood-sawing equipment supply in the second half of the year 2016, as well as 200 million rubles contract with Polytechnik Luft- und Feuerungstechnik GmbH (Austria) for boiler-house supply, based on bark-and-wood wastes (delivery terms - the first half of the year 2016).

As a result of the investment project realization, the production facilities of CJSC Sawmill 25, including a new site, based on the production area of OJSC LDK-3, will make 1.5 million cubic meters of log processing per year.

Building of a new up-to-date production on the basis of the production site OJSC LDK-3 is directed to decrease of energy consumption, minimization of harmful emissions, prevention and exclusion of the rest ecological risks, and not only to the economic effect. Emissions will be reduced as a result of a new water-heating boiler construction and steam-power unit decommissioning.

Realization of the investment project will make it possible to create 500 new working places.




