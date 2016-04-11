Timber News

Administration of the city of Krasnokamensk (Trans-Baikal Territory, Russia) and GR Lesnaya Promishlennost LLC signed the investment agreement. The parties undertook to cooperate in implementation of the investment to build a timber-processing plant in Krasnokamensk.





Production at the timber processing plant will start at the end of 2016. Total investments in the enterprise will amount to more than 760 million rubles. Capacity of the plant in the early stage will be 100 thousand cubic meters of finished products, with subsequent expansion to 200 thousand cubic meters. About 250 new jobs will be created in Krasnokamensk.





To start the project, forest lots have been already rented in Ulyotovsky district of Trans-Baikal Territory. The enterprise will produce graded planed board, planed timber, and wood panels.





Sawdust and wood chips will be mixed with coal to produce pressed wood-coal bricks for subsequent sale. This will address the problem of waste management and bring additional revenue. The timber-processing complex will be realized under support of the enterprise forming a company town - Piargunsky Industrial Mining and Chemical Union (PJSC PIMCU) and ARMZ Uranium Holding Co.



