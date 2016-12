The investment agreement about creation of the plant in the industrial zone "Novoulyanovsk", based in the Ulyanovsk Region (Russia), was signed on March, 4, 2016.





The investments will make about 5 billion rubles. The enterprise will consist of an OSB plant, capable to produce 120 thousand cubic meters per year, a wood-sawing line and production of euro-pallets. About new 300 jobs will be created

.