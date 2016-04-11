Timber News

Fund of Development of Industry of Ministry of Trade of the Russian Federation approved low-interest loan in the amount of 500 million rubles for realization of the project CJSC Ladoga DSK in the settlement Avrovo of the Volkhovo District in the Leningrad Region (Russia), specializing on creation of the plant of engineering developments of residential and industrial function from CLT.





Total project cost is 5.1 billion rubles, 1.8 billion rubles from which have been already invested. The loan of Fund of Development of Industry is given with APR 5% and will compose 500 million rubles, which are planned to be directed for buying equipment and engineering services. The project realization will allow creating 224 high-productive working places.





The capacity of the plant is up to 500 thousand cubic meters of building and structures per year, what corresponds to 3 thousand key building sets approximately.



