Timber News

Siempelkamp will mount equipment for chipboard production at plant of Kronostar

11 April 2016 | Print version

Siempelkamp will mount the full set of equipment for chipboard production at Kronostar plant in Sharya town of the Kostroma Region (Russia). The delivery set includes ContiRoll and rotary dryer Buttner. Feature of the order is that the new plant will be integrated into the existing production infrastructure for chipboard and MDF production. After equipment is put into production, all the facilities for chipboard production at plant in Sharya will be increased up to 1.2 thousand cubic meters per day.



