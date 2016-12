Iida Group Holdings (Japan) intends to build in Perm Krai (Russia) a woodworking plant for production of units for wooden houses, which later will be raised in the region.





Iida Group acquired 25% shares of the Russian company Primorsklesprom, on which basis it will build new production facilities. The holding intends to build a woodworking plant in the suburban zone of Vladivostok, and to organize production of wooden houses, as well as to fulfill supplies of sawn timber to Japan.