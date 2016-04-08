Timber News

JSC Egregor Biotech and GC Evolution announced about the plans for building a bioethanol plant, €136 million cost. Bioethanol will be produced in the amount of 400 thousand tons per year from low-cost deciduous wood and wood-sawing wastes. Plant capacity will be 100 thousand tons of bioethanol per year. Required investments amount €136 million. 15 million rubles have been already invested to the project development.





There will be no any problems with the row materials - there are more than a million tons of wood wastes in Komi yearly.





In 2013 President of the Russian Federation approved a roadmap "Development of biotechnologies and genetic engineering", which determines measures directed to the fast growing of the motor biofuel in Russia. The law, developed according to the road map and required for regulation of biofuel production and sale, has passed all the necessary endorsements and has been prepared for acceptance in the State Duma. Cancellation of excise for ethanol (according to the present law) together with commitment to add bioethanol to the fossil fuel in fact will open this market in Russia.





As the experts predicted, to 2020 potential of the Russian market would make more than 3 billion liters of bioethanol per year. Having such a deficit in product, it is reasonable to build the full system of factories for bioethanol production, and not only one plant.



