Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering Co, Ltd (PRC) in cooperation with CJSC Mariinsk Board Plant is investing 6 billion rubles to construction of OSB and chipboard plant in Mariinsk (the Kemerovo Region, Russia).





The Chinese party is obliged to attract financing until the end June 2016. The plant, capable to produce 120 thousand cubic meters of OSB and chipboard per year, is planned to be built until 2020. About 500 working places will be created on the plant and on the lumbering sites.





Interfax