Timber News

Industrial Pulp LLC (Perm, the Russian Federation) and China 22 MCC Group Corporation Ltd have signed the Agreement of Intent for implementation of the project for construction of the mill for production of dissolving pulp in the city of Chusovoy with the production volume about 250 thousand tons per year, 200 thousand tons of which will be dissolving rayon cellulose for viscose staple rayon, and 50 thousand tons - technical sorts of dissolving pulp. Investment volume of the project is more than $500 million, part of which is the own funds, and the rest are borrowed funds.





Development will be realized in 2016-2017. Equipment delivery and fitting are planned for 2018-2019. Precomissioning works will start at the end 2019, the plant will be launched in 2020.



