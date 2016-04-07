Timber News

Investment project on construction of OSB plant LPK Partner-Tomsk (the Tomsk Region, Russia) passes to its legal successor Latat LLC. together will all the management functions by economic and production activity. It happens upon decision of owners in frames of the refusal of the foreign capital.





Latat LLC. management intends to enlarge at once all the activities of CJSC LPK Pertner-Tomsk, what will cause creation of the additional 500-600 working places. Production volume of MDF, laminated flooring surfaces, and doors will be enlarged at the expense of equipment upgrade.





Construction of OSB plant will be continued after foreign exchange market stabilization. Some facilities for new production are well-prepared already. The main advantage of OSB plant will be aspen as a main row material, which has not been called for yet on the timber market of the Tomsk region.



