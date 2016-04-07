Timber News

LLC Lesinvest, the subsidiary of Sistema JSFC (part of Segezha Group), acquired 59.99% shares of Lesosibirsk LDK No. 1, the largest vertically integrated wood processing enterprise in Russia, based in the Krasnoyarsk Region.





Amount of bargain is not disclosed, although by one of the resources closed to one of the parties, Sistema JSFC will pay $40 million in total. Lesinvest intends to announce an offer for redemption of the rest stocks. In January 2016 Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation authorized Lesinvest to acquire 100% Lesosibirsk LDK No.1.





Lesosibirsk LDK No.1 producers lumber, fibre board, planed mouldings and furniture made of natural Angara pine wood. Products are exported to France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Great Britain, Egypt and other countries.



