Timber News

The world has never seen anything like it: the new freestyle Venture 115 five-axis entry-level machine and the new SWT 200 series for sanding, designed to meet higher demands in the trade sector, were the highlights that ensured people were packed into the aisles at the HOMAG Group stand in Nuremberg. The result: intensive customer contact and a record number of incoming orders.





After the record year for sales in 2015, in which the HOMAG Group achieved sales of over one billion euro for the first time in the company's 55 year history, the success story continued at the HOLZ-HANDWERK trade fair with a record number of incoming orders. Participation in the trade fair as the largest exhibitor has paid off again for the HOMAG Group.



30 machines over an area of 1700 mІ incited great interest from craftsmen and carpenters from all over Europe. The focus was on the trade fair motto "Growing with the HOMAG Group". The HOMAG Group demonstrated how these days every company-regardless of size-can easily grow with the individual technology and software modules available from the HOMAG Group.





"HOLZ-HANDWERK set a new record with over 110,000 visitors and the aisles of HOMAG City were packed full. Most visitors were from Germany, with around 30% of visitors coming from 46 other countries. Orders could be submitted directly at this craftsman's trade fair and in this aspect we had a record result," says Alexander Prokisch, head of marketing.





Juergen Koeppel, board member for sales, service, and marketing was also impressed by the success at the trade fair: "HOLZ-HANDWERK in Nuremberg is the most important trade fair for carpenters and joiners but also for medium-sized companies that already have industrial structures. FENSTERBAU FRONTALE, the most important window construction trade fair in the world, takes place in Nuremberg at the same time, enabling us to position our products and services on the market very successfully and to address customers from various sectors. There is scarcely any other trade fair location where you come into contact with better qualified visitors. It was also the ideal time for our newly founded HOMAG Deutschland GmbH to present itself to customers and other interested parties."





The top topic at the trade fair: "Trade 4.0": For trade businesses, entry into "networked production" is easier than you think. But what do you have to do for the different units of the company to communicate with one another and even organize themselves? How can you ensure that the machines in a completely networked production know which component is required at any given moment, how the component has to be processed, and where there are storage bottlenecks? The HOMAGGroup answered these questions at the HOLZ-HANDWERK trade fair with intelligent workshop concepts, including uniform machine operation and integrated software across all process steps from HOMAG eSOLUTION-from the sale to the delivery of the finished furniture. For example, the HOMAG Group demonstrated the woodCAD|CAM software solution which provides a simple and reliable process from the initial idea to the finished product-including 3D room planning at the customer's point of sale, free design, and a full-fledged CAD program. All software solutions, including woodNET and woodFactory, can be used either as stand-alone solutions or in combination. The modular structure allows a gradual introduction into the company-regardless of the size of the company.





HOMAG Cares at HOLZ-HANDWERK Samples for a good cause: bright doll's furniture, cuckoo clocks, table football tables, fruit bowls, and modern shelving units-these items were produced live during the machine demonstrations at HOLZ-HANDWERK and then sold to visitors. Under the HOMAG Cares initiative, the total revenue of €6000 is being donated to social groups that need help. Half of the donation will go to the "Verein fьr Kцrperbehinderte Esslingen/N. e.V." charity for the physically disabled in Ostfildern-Nellingen. The same amount will be given to "Unser Haus gGmbH", a residential home for people with disabilities in Herzebrock-Clarholz.





For the HOMAG Group, social commitment is part of the corporate culture. Hence, the HOMAG Cares initiative has been a feature at trade fairs and events for many years all around the world, always focusing on supporting charitable groups. The concept was founded in India in 2008, where over 200 items of furniture produced at trade fairs with HOMAG machines were donated to schools.





Excellent visitor numbers and enormous interest in HOMAG City.Machine technology for workshops of all sizes, from small to large, made HOMAG City a real crowd puller.The high quality of the workpieces processed and the technical possibilities astounded some visitors.