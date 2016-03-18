Timber News

Main page Enter RUS



Another successful SICAM for the furniture industry



The projections about the seventh edition of Sicam have been confirmed with its closure today: not only for the numbers and high level of operators who visited the show, but also for the sensation of cautious optimism for the next commercial season, that has already been taking shape among the professionals in the sector.



Strong in it’s winning organisational formula, the element that has represented this edition of the show more than any other has been the increased development of networking that was registered between the exhibiting stands: the elevated international presence of buyers and designers of furnishings has proven just how SICAM’s effectiveness in opening new frontiers of business for companies has been consolidated, strategic factor during these years.



“This year we registered seventeen thousand operators, 35% from 96 countries, visiting the Pordenone Fair – revealed Carlo Giobbi, the Organizer of the show - confirming the already positive result of last year. Another important data is the one about the visiting companies: this year 6800. Upon an initial analysis, we can say that the presence of both the top Italian players and more importantly the International participants has been reconfirmed, a testimony to the validity of this format for the international furniture industry”. Furthermore all the services have functioned well over the four days of Sicam: the logistical aspect in particular, which is always a difficult aspect for fairgrounds. The new parking area opened for the event relevealed to be a correct decision and the visitors were able to access the show very quickly and with ease, thanks also to the opening of three entrances that better have distributed the flow of visitors into the halls.



And so, in anticipation of more detailed analysis of the numbers of this seventh edition of the show, the appointment for the companies of components and accessories is already confirmed for October 2016: Sicam will take place from Tuesday 18th to Friday 21st.



