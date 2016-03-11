Timber News

The 16th International Exhibition on Woodworking Machinery and Furniture Manufacturing Equipment and The International Exhibition on Woodworking Machinery Supplies and Accessories (hereinafter as "WMF"), the largest professional woodworking machinery fair in Asia, will once again showcase the latest market intelligence and technological innovation at China International Exhibition Center (CIEC) in Beijing, PR China from 1 to 4 June 2016.





Being the most established woodworking machinery fair in Asia, WMF 2016 is set to focus on intelligent and green manufacturing solutions and to assist woodworking and furniture enterprises in achieving energy-efficient, fully digitalized and sustainable production.





WMF 2016 is expected to cover an exhibiting area of over 60,000 sq.m., across all exhibition halls in CIEC, featuring more than 600 leading woodworking machinery and equipment suppliers around the globe. Over 1,100 woodworking equipment, latest technology and support service will be showcased to bring visitors a closer look into the latest technology that best meets the market needs. WMF 2016 is expected to attract more than 30,000 local and overseas visitors including distributors and end-customers.





Automation and CNC Machinery

Furniture Making and Wooden Products Machinery

Machinery for Green Production and Energy Saving / Machinery for the First Time Processing, Drying, Coating and Material Making

Panel Board Machinery

Knives, Blades and Machinery Accessories / Hand Tools

Engraving Machinery

Trend-setting Conferences for First-hand Marketing Intelligence



An exquisite series of concurrent events will gather international industry experts to explore market opportunities brought by the latest trends of "industry 4.0" and "sustainable development".

" Industry 4.0" & "Made in China 2025" Conference

A macro perspective on global trends in woodworking industry, and analysis of how China cements her place among the world's leading manufacturing players will be covered.

Green Furniture Future - Sustainable Development Conference

A guideline for Chinese furniture manufacturing industry to achieve long-term sustainable development will be suggested.

China Plywood Machinery Development & Technology Innovation Conference

An in-depth discussion will be held on panel board regarding industry transformation under the trend of Industry 4.0.

Chinese Furniture Water-based Paint Production Forum Adjustments and opportunities brought by VOCs and latest water-based paint technology will be introduced.

WMF Gained Popular Support from Renowned Industry Players





WMFis organized by China National Forestry Machinery Association (CNFMA), Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd., China Building Decoration Association, as well as honorary supported by State Forestry Administration, P.R. China, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and China International Exhibition Center Group Corporation.





WMF is also the only professional woodworking machinery fair of its kind in China supported by international prestigious associations like European Federation of Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers (EUMABOIS) and German Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers Association (VDMA).





WMF 2016 has gained overwhelming support frompast exhibitors. Some woodworking machinery giants including Homag, Weinig, Biesse, SCM, Taiwan Jianming, Nanxing and forth have already confirmed their presence at WMF 2016. 4 International Pavilions from Germany, Lunjiao (Guangdong), Qingdao and Shanghai will be featured at the Fair.





Fabulous Programs for Pre-registered Trade Buyers





The Organizers of WMF is committed to provide meticulous services to both exhibitors and buyers. Monthly Lucky Draw and Grand Lucky Draw are launched for all pre-registered visitors. Those who have completed pre-registration will automatically enter the lucky draws and get the chance to win free hotel accommodation and JD.com electronic gift card.





All registered visitors can also enjoy additional privileges including free show directory, priority to participate in symposia, free from onsite registration procedure and many more. The Organizers will also arrange on-site business matching programs and networking events for key buyers and premium exhibitors, to bridge communications among prospective companies and to open up business opportunities.





WMF 2016 official website: For more information, please visitofficial website: www.woodworkfair.com

In response to buyers' sourcing needs, the exhibition will feature 6 themed zones.