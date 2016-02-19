Timber News

Every last square metre of exhibition space has been booked for the HOLZ-HANDWERK trade fair due to take place at Exhibition Centre Nuremberg from 16 to 19 March 2016. Every two years, the fair sets new benchmarks for the woodworking and wood processing sector and in 2016 will once again become the most important platform for the industry in Europe. "As well as the comprehensive and innovative range of products on display, visitors can enjoy an exciting supporting programme that explores the latest topics and developments," reveals Stefan Dittrich, Event Director HOLZ-HANDWERK.





The lack of skilled personnel is an issue that continues to affect the sector. The show's organisers hope to go some way towards resolving this problem with the introduction of the HOLZ-HANDWERK Campus. This dedicated forum of leading technical and vocational colleges and academic institutions provides a point of contact for recruits to the industry and informs exhibitors and visitors alike about opportunities for training and ongoing skills development.





The Pavilion for Young Innovative Companies, which is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi), also made its debut at the last event. With financial support from the German Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control (BAFA), German newcomers will once again get the opportunity in 2016 to present their promising innovations to a high-calibre professional audience and make valuable contacts at one of the leading fairs for their industry.





"Light & Colour"-themed special show by the Bavarian Carpentry Association (FSH) set to inspire "Discover. Experience. Do.", This is the theme of HOLZ-HANDWERK which is taken up by various special presentation areas that explore the latest trends and suggest ways of realising them through craftsmanship in wood. For example, the special show "DesignObjekt - ObjektDesign" organised by the Bavarian Carpentry Association (FSH) on the theme "Light & Colour - Carpenters Design Living Spaces", highlights the creative aspect that is becoming increasingly important for carpenters. Visitors will be given practical tips that they can put to use in their own work and in doing so create a competitive edge for themselves. A new feature this year is the central location for the special show in the foyer of Mitte entrance, where the consultants from the Bavarian Carpentry Association (FSH) will have much more room for face-to-face conversations. The special show opens at 9 am, one hour before the official start of the trade fair, providing an inspiring way to kick off your day at the fair.





