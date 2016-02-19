Main page Enter RUS



Timber News At IDEA the furniture of tomorrow on show, looking at technology, sustainability and new market visions



At Fiera di Bergamo, from April 12th to 15th, at the same time with Milan spring exhibitions and events about design and furniture (Salone del Mobile, Salone del Bagno, Eurocucina, Triennale, etc.), the big players of the furniture industry will meet at IDEA Innovation Design Expo Area: this is the first edition of an event created to design and plan the future of the furniture sector, through a collaborative exchange of knowledge between manufacturers of woodworking machines, component suppliers and designers, all strongly inspired by the great opportunities deriving from technological innovation, the growing demand for sustainability and positive international market forecasts. Download of free entry ticket for operators is available on www.ideafiera.it.

A "light", close to zero emission furniture (how IKEA wants), finished according to the principles of sustainability (the goal of Associazione Nazionale Verniciatori), easily assembled, without use of glues, laser technology, made of 3D printed parts (Fab-Lab) and built up by a flexible robot that can effectively align all processes thanks to Industry 4.0. (Lignum Consulting).

The future of furniture will be a combination of technology and care for the environment: all operators will get in touch with it at IDEA (Innovation Design Expo Area) from April 12th to 15that Fiera di Bergamo, during the same period of Milan spring events dedicated to the industry (Salone del Mobile, Salone del Bagno, Eurocucina, Triennale, etc.). A synergy of dates that will result, for the more than 300,000 visitors in target already present in the area, also in the opportunity to view and interact with the latest solutions related to woodworking machines and the world of furniture components.

th, at 9:30), while last exhibition spaces available are quickly running out, it is possible to download free entry tickets to IDEA ( Today, a few weeks before the ribbon-cutting ceremony (Tuesday, April 12, at 9:30), while last exhibition spaces available are quickly running out, it is possible to download free entry tickets to IDEA ( www.ideafiera.it ), the event which, thanks to the topics covered and the brands represented, will attract to Bergamo designers, architects and interior designers from all over the world. At IDEA, in a sort of backstage of the whole furniture industry, professionals can get to the heart of the furniture creation processes and better target their projects and plans for the future. That is thanks to the rich program of conferences, continually updated on www.ideafiera.it. IKEA is one of the big names that will offer stimulus and interesting news to the audience: on Friday, April 15th(11 a.m., Caravaggio Conference Room) in the first of the two seminars organized by the Swedish company, they will talk about More from less: light weight board materials, that is the "light" future of furniture and furnishings.

This is an important trend for IKEA who will answer the request of their market for more sustainable and smart production. Economy and ecology, in fact, constitute important targets for a sustainable approach to wood. In order not to waste this wonderful material, the industry needs prior innovations able to produce alternatives of equal value. Exactly like the "light panels" do, which offer many advantages compared to conventional materials. For example, the lighter weight (guarantee of saving); simplified logistics; less space need for production lines and, consequently, less space need for production plants. Moreover, ensuring the customer a plus: its internal honeycomb structures mechanically more stable than traditional panels and less subject to modifications caused by humidity and temperature changes. IKEA managers in charge of talking about lightweight panels and also about Customer in focus: lower emissions in board based furniture, (the second conference by IKEA scheduled at IDEA) are Mr. Lars Lindvall, Engineering and Quality Manager Category Flatlin, and Paolo Romano, Global Purchasing Manager.

th to 15th, we will get the answers to this and other questions, during an event that will try to be less "show" and more "content". Opening hours from 9.30 to 18.30, every day except Thursday, April 14th (late opening until 20.30). To facilitate the visit of the fair, visitors are offered a diffused service of free shuttles, departing from Rho Fiera and Milano Cadornametro stations. For more info and updates: Another highly interesting conference will be held by the Centre for Industrial Studies, based in Milan. Ms. Alessandra Tracogna, CSIL's Director of Country Analysis and Forecast Unit, will outline the international market forecasts for the current year and for 2017. Data in hand, she will illustrate how the balance between China, Germany and Italy (the top three exporting countries of the auxiliary furniture industry)could change and will present the ever more rapid and sophisticated demand coming from the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. How will the future of furniture be? How will it change depending on what is happening in the market? And how can we manage to reconcile increasing demand with the environment protection? At IDEA Fiera, from April 12to 15, we will get the answers to this and other questions, during an event that will try to be less "show" and more "content". Opening hours from 9.30 to 18.30, every day except Thursday, April 14(late opening until 20.30). To facilitate the visit of the fair, visitors are offered a diffused service of free shuttles, departing from Rho Fiera and Milano Cadornametro stations. For more info and updates: www.ideafiera.it

IDEA Design Innovation Expo Area, the international exhibition of machinery, new technologies, components and materials for the furniture industry, is organized by Ecoarea Srl (www.ecoarea.eu) in collaboration with Ente Fiera Promoberg and the support of important media partners such as Gruppo Maggiolieditore (Dossier Compomobili and Architetti.com), Casabenessere, LesPromInform, Mebelshik, Web & Magazine, World Furniture, Verniciatura Industriale, Ekin Publishing, Furniture & Joinery Production, Cocina Integral, Madera Sostenible, Moebelfertigungand many more.

