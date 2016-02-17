Timber News

Agreement with federation that produces more than 56% of the world's output of woodworking machinery will strengthen European presence in the show





Dubai, UAE, February 2016: The Dubai WoodShow, the largest trade fair for wood products in the Middle East, has renewed its agreement with European Federation of Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers (EUMABOIS), a nonprofit Federation grouping 14 national Associations and 2 single members representing major European Manufacturers of machines and accessories for woodworking.





This comes at a time when the European woodworking machinery and tool industry recorded a 9.4% increase in 2014 according to the annual report of EUMABOIS.





According to the same EUMABOIS report, there are more than 1000 significant companies in the woodworking machinery and tool industry in Europe with a workforce of more than 35,000 employees. The highest number of companies is in Germany and Italy. Considering the turnover of companies, Germany industry covers a market share of 45% whereas Italy in 2014 registered a market share of 29%.





Through this agreement, the Dubai WoodShow will feature an extensive European line-up. The European Federation of Woodworking has opened channels with the world's most renowned wood associations including FMMI from Austria, SVDSZ from Czech Republic, SMT from Denmark, The Federation of Finnish Technology Industries from Finland, SYMOP from France, VDMA from Germany, ACIMALL from Italy, DROMA from Poland, AIMMAP - UNIMAP Division from Portugal, DREVMASH from Russia, ZSDSR from Slovak Republic, AFEMMA from Spain, HBT from Switzerland, AIMSAD from Turkey, ROBLAND BVBA from Belgium, and MPM from Lithuania.





"Our agreement with EUMABOIS, a federation that produces more than 56% of the world's output of woodworking machinery, not only boosts the position of Dubai WoodShow globally, but also transfers industry development and knowledge in the fields of technology and science," said Dawood Al Shezawi, CEO, Strategic Marketing & Exhibitions, organisers of the Dubai WoodShow. "The Woodshow in Dubai, which will take place from 4 to 6 April 2016, represents an ideal meeting place for the industry players worldwide, and presents a significant opportunity for European manufacturers who wish to tap into the Middle East's growing market."





"Many trade visitors find in Dubai WoodShow a platform to clinch major deals on new wood making machineries, and benefit from the competitive business environment at the venue. We have seen local manufacturers interact with European companies for supply not only of machineries, but also timber raw materials," added Al Shezawi.





"The Dubai WoodShow has succeeded in expanding its global footprint over the years to become a one-stop destination showcasing latest technologies, tools and machineries for all types of wood. Through 14 Member Associations, and around 800 Member Companies, we bring the world's most prestigious industry players to Dubai WoodShow 2016," explained Al Shezawi.





Among the most interesting events on the international calendar, the previous Dubai WoodShows hosted 225 exhibitors, more than 10,000 visitors and 7 national pavilions of USA, Spain, France, Malaysia, Sweden, Canada, and China. This year the show will record the participation of Turkey and India pavilions on above to last year's participants.





