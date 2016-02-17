Timber News

The trade show WOODWORLD South Africa, the most important event in Africa for the forestry and woodworking industry, will take place in Johannesburg from 17 to 20 August 2016. Deutsche Messe AG is cooperating for the first time with SPEZIALIZED EXHIBITIONS MONTGOMERY.





WOODWORLD South Africa will be colocated to INTERBUILD AFRICA 2016 which is the largest trade show of its kind in Africa, hosting the full spectrum of building and related industries in residential, commercial and industrial development. It has been running since 1968.





It is evident that wood working, forestry, furniture and other related industry sectors, have grown significantly over the past 5 years and are poised for significant growth, across Africa, in years to come. Participating in the "Wood Wood South Africa" exhibition, will give companies the ideal platform from which to interact with key decision makers across Africa, showcase your products and services and create greater brand awareness of your products and services.





"...Africa's contributes only 3% of global GDP, but since 2000, GDP per capita has grown at a faster rate than any other country or region, apart from developing Asian countries African furniture consumption amounts to $9 bn annually (about 2% of annual global consumption). Main markets that consume $500m dollars or more in furniture, per annum, include: South Africa, Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria and Morocco.





South Africa and North Africa have the highest per capita furniture consumption. Despite volatile economic conditions, labour relations and other infrastructural issues, there has been consistent growth over the past 5 years in furniture consumption in urban areas in South Africa. Furniture imports into Africa have grown from $2.5bn in 2009 to $3.6bn in 2013.





Adding to this, the SA government has put aside R800bn ($75bn) for spend on infrastructure projects over the next 5 years. This will assist in stimulating further growth within the sector. " (2015, March. Retrieved from World Furniture - International Markets Review - 65 -March 2015 - year 27, pages 13-14 / http://www.worldfurnitureonline.com/PDFres/65-Mgazine/#p=12





Trade visitors will find problem-solving processes and value-adding production chains, which are showcased as individual stages in a logically, practice-based structure. The product presentations are augmented by a program that highlights related keynote themes in conferences, company presentations and best-practice examples, including live demonstrations.





Deutsche Messe is the organizer of LIGNA, the world's biggest trade fair for machinery, plant and tools for woodworking and wood processing. In addition, Deutsche Messe cooperates with partners in the forestry and woodworking industries from across the globe to organize various international events under the umbrella of WOODWORLD. These include Lesprom Ural Professional in Yekaterinburg, Russia (Ural region), ExpoDrev in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, as well as WoodMac China in Shanghai, Magna Expomueblera in Mexico City, Mexico, WOODWORLD South Africa in Johannesburg and EXPOBOIS in France.





