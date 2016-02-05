Timber News

Valmet has been awarded a repeat order of an Advantage DCT 200TS tissue production line to Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of Nuqul Group's companies. The new line, including a complete delivery package from stock preparation equipment to rewinder, will be installed at FHH premises at Al Nakheel mill in Abu Dhabi and is planned to commence operation on the first quarter of 2017.

The order is included in Valmet's fourth quarter 2015 orders received. The value of the order is not disclosed.

The long partnership between FHH and Valmet goes back to 1988. Three Valmet tissue machines have already been installed at the FHH mills - Al Bardi Paper Mill and Al Sindian Paper Mill in Egypt and Al Snobar Paper Mill in Jordan.

"We at Fine Hygienic Holding, do not only look for technology when choosing our suppliers, but for forging strong long-term partnership that will enable us to grow together. Our long-term relationship with Valmet and their Advantage tissue technology convinced us that we will have the best conditions to meet the market's challenging requirements for high quality facial tissue produced with lowest possible energy consumption," says Hani Nuqul, the Chief Officer of Strategic Industries at FHH.

"We are proud to work in partnership with FHH and fulfill their demand of a complete package of tissue making equipment from stock preparation to rewinder. We are excited to be part of their expansion plans and together we will make this project a benchmark in the tissue market," says Jan Erikson, VP Tissue Sales at Valmet



Technical information of the delivery

The new tissue machine will have a width of 5.6 meters and a design speed of 2,200 m/min. The new line will add 60,000 tons of high quality tissue per year to the company's current production of bath, facial, napkin and towel tissue for consumers in the Middle East.

Valmet's scope of delivery will comprise a complete tissue production line featuring stock preparation systems, an Advantage DCT 200TS tissue machine and a Focus Rewinder line. The tissue machine is equipped with an OptiFlo II TIS headbox and a cast alloy Yankee cylinder. It will also feature the well proven Advantage tissue technology including a ViscoNip press, and AirCap hood and a SoftReel reel. Services as installation advisory, training, start-up and commissioning are also included in the delivery.



Valmet Advantage DCT TS tissue machine

VALMET Corporate Communications