Timber News

Hashimoto, serving the Japanese plywood industry has arranged one of the high end Veneer composer model VWM demonstration show at the Mokkiten Japan exhibition. VWM is a specialized model for the domestic 3x6 production best suit to link directly to the Random veneer out-feeding flow of the dryer. We have equipped our moisture meter on this stream flowing toward the composer along with a pinch out roller to collect high moisture veneer. This model's composing speed is 55m/min and only available for the Japanese market.



Many or our valued guests of Japan has participated in our show and we was fortunate to have our Russian guests join us together.





Japan being limited in natural resources has developed technology to maximize the output to recover up to the upmost point. Constant innovation and breakthrough technology has strengthened us to serve the Plywood industry in a Global Stage. We have been serving the Russian Plywood industry for over a decade and have now become accustomed to the Birch Plywood production. We understand the beauty in the material and have invested our technology to keep it beautiful with care. We are a manufacture of Charger, Lathe, Dryer, Veneer Composer, Scarf Jointer and Auto Layup machine partnered with reliable Hot / Cold press and Double sizing / Sanding process manufacture to offer full package support on Plant projects.





Hashimoto is here to serve the Russian Plywood industry together with SFT our official partner in Russia. Over Eighty units of Hashimoto Composers are now contributing to your daily production.





Left to Right: Toky Ishihara, Representative for the Russian market; Junichiro Hashimoto, The President of the Organization; Nobuyuki Hashimoto Director of the

Organization



