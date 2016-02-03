Timber News

Registration
Secret of the effectiveness of resin NTL

3 February 2016 | Print version

alt
NTL Chemical Consulting is a Licensing Resin Technology Provider of formaldehyde-based resin for wood-based panels such as: Particleboard (PB), Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), Plywood (PLW), Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL), Paper Impregnation, Mineral wool (rock & glass for thermal insulation), etc.  

With over 30 years of worldwide experience we offer panel producers tailor-made resins according to their exact production conditions for meeting their precise specifications. 

NTL provides consultancy for one-part formaldehyde based resin technology, along with technical support ensuring performance of the most stringent European,  American and Japanese Standards of Board Class: V20, V313, V100 and Formaldehyde Class: E1, 1/2 E1, CARB-II, E0 (F***), Super E0 (F****) at the most cost effective manner.

Furthermore & as alternative, with our Innovative 3 resin technology systems combined of a Low emission resin, Polymerized Scavenger & Cross-linker, you can achieve emission levels down to natural wood.

NTL 3 parts resin technology system works hand-in-hand with the base resin, has excellent shelf life, is suitable to apply to any PB & MDF line, no need any additional capital investment cost, can be used with existing mill equipment without adversely affecting resin cure & board properties.

Due to the Polymerized Scavenger is substituted part of the base resin, this technology is typically less expensive compared to one-part resins or scavenger solutions and can achieve emission levels down to natural wood at less cost.

Contact: NTL Chemical Consulting
Thessaloniki Technology Park
6th km. Charilaou - Thermi Rd.,
P.O. Box 60328 Thermi,
Thessaloniki 570 01
GREECE
Tel: +30 2310 498 450
Fax: +30 2310 498 449
Email: info@ntl-chemicals.com




