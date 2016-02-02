Timber News

Alexander Vuori, Deputy CEO at Volga Enterprise, will highlight the trends of the market of raw timber materials supply in South-West and Privolzhsk regions in Russia. The presentation will be made in the framework of the international conference "Russian market of timber and sawn wood 2016" on 3 March.

The speaker will tell about pricing, dynamics of supply and demand on Russia's coniferous timber market in 2015. He will also present a forecast for supply of raw timber materials in Russia's regions in 2016 year taking into account the role of Russia's Unified State Automated Information System in regulation of wood supply.

Among confirmed conference's speakers: Russia's Ministry of natural resources, Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Forest certification, Biolesprom, Ilim Group, Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke), Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange, Greenpeace, Russian Timber Group, SPIMEX, FSC, First Freight Company, TransLes and many others.

For registration and more information please contact us on +7(495) 775-07-40 or e-mail: info@maxconf.ru.