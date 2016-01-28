Timber News

The trade show EXPOBOIS, the most important event in France for the forestry and woodworking industry, will take place in Paris, Villepinte, from 22 to 25 November 2016. Deutsche Messe AG is cooperating for the first time with the French industry association for machine and production technology SYMOP (Syndicat des Machines et Technologies de Production). Both organizations will stage the trade fair, which at the request of the participating exhibitors has been rescheduled and will take place in November 2016.





EXPOBOIS covers the entire spectrum of the timber and woodworking industry. As from 2016 the exhibition program will embrace the forestry industry, BioEnergy, sawmill technology, woodworking machinery, wood materials and construction, the furniture industry and home decoration. One of the main highlights of the next EXPOBOIS will be the primary wood industry. "With the support of the KWF - Kuratorium fьr Waldarbeit und Forsttechnik e.V. in GroЯ-Umstadt, Hesse (Germany), together with a French region, we will demonstrate sustainable forestry management at EXPOBOIS and show how regions with an under-developed infrastructure can nevertheless sustain a profitable forestry sector with a high-quality tree population", says Kai Varrelmann, Director of Organization and International Distribution at Hannover Fairs International, a member of the Deutsche Messe group. "In close cooperation with our partner SYMOP, and with the support of the political community, industry and the relevant associations, we intend to promote and develop EXPOBOIS." The European industry association for manufacturers of woodworking machinery, EUMABOIS, already considers EXPOBOIS to be an important trade fair worthy of recommendation to its member companies.





Trade visitors will find problem-solving processes and value-adding production chains, which are showcased as individual stages in a logically, practice-based structure. The product presentations are augmented by a program that highlights related keynote themes in conferences, company presentations and best-practice examples, including live demonstrations.





Deutsche Messe is the organizer of LIGNA, the world's biggest trade fair for machinery, plant and tools for woodworking and wood processing. In addition, Deutsche Messe cooperates with partners in the forestry and woodworking industries from across the globe to organize various international events under the umbrella of WOODWORLD. These include Lesprom Ural Professional in Yekaterinburg, Russia (Ural region), ExpoDrev in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, as well as WoodMac China in Shanghai, Magna Expomueblera in Mexico City, Mexico, WOODWORLD South Africa in Johannesburg and EXPOBOIS in France.





By virtue of the cooperation with Deutsche Messe, EXPOBOIS ‒ already the leading trade fair in France ‒ will attract greater international interest from exhibitors and trade visitors. The list of exhibitors is already prestigious, including all the world's leading companies in the individual product segments, while a large proportion of the trade visitors come from France and its European neighbours, as well as the Maghreb region and the French-speaking African countries.





SYMOP has been stakeholder and organizer of EXPOBOIS in Paris since 1961.





Deutsche Messe AG